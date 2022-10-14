Home Nation

Two men arrested for raping BTech student in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Two men were arrested for raping an engineering student here, officials said on Friday.

Suraj Pandey (28) and Ranjeet Upadhyay (26), residents of Kadipur police station area, were arrested on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Somen Barma.

On October 7 evening, the two men offered a lift to the 23-year-old student who was waiting outside Sultanpur railway station to catch a private jeep to Jaisinghpur, he said.

Barma said the duo took the woman to a deserted place and allegedly raped her.

He said when the police took the accused to the scene of the crime on Thursday night to retrace their steps, Upadhyay, in an attempt to flee, fired at them using a country-made pistol that he had hidden at the spot earlier.

The police shot at his leg, foiling his escape attempt, he claimed.

He has been admitted to the community health centre, the SP said, adding a vehicle and a country-made pistol used in the crime have been seized.

Other forensic and digital evidence has also been collected and a case has been registered against the accused, he said.

