Home Nation

UP minister Arun Kumar's nephew arrested for murder attempt 

On Tuesday night, Amit Kumar Saxena abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed.

Published: 14th October 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BAREILLY: The nephew of an Uttar Pradesh minister was arrested after he allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him, police said on Friday.

On Tuesday night, Amit Kumar Saxena abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed.

Around 10.30 pm, he returned and tried to hit the staff who were eating outside the restaurant with his car, SP City Bareilly Rahul Bhati said.

While Saxena was arrested on Thursday, his two aides have been detained, he said.

According to a complaint filed by the hotel owner Naresh Kashyap's son Sushant Kashyap, Saxena also allegedly demanded Rs one lakh as 'rangdari' (extortion).

Saxena is the nephew of Arun Kumar, minister of state (independent charge) for Forest and Environment, Zoological Garden, Climate Change.

When contacted, the minister told PTI, "The police must act as per the law, and there should be no laxity on this.

"A case has been registered against Saxena and his two aides under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 384 (punishment for extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," Bhati said.

The police said the other two accused are being interrogated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Kumar Minister Murder attempt Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp