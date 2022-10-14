Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Search for two mountaineers continues for 11th day

Two mountaineers out of a team of 29 are still missing, Registrar of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Vishal Ranjan said.

Published: 14th October 2022 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Avalanche

Mount Draupadi-ka-Danda-2, the site of avalanche disaster in Bhatwari tehsil of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand | DDMA Uttarkashi

By PTI

UTTARKASHI: Search for the two mountaineers who continue to be missing after the October 4 avalanche in the district went on for the 11th day on Friday amid bad weather.

Meanwhile, one more body recovered earlier was brought to the district hospital here to be handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem.

Inclement weather at the avalanche site located at an altitude of 17,000 feet near Draupadi ka Danda-II peak has been hampering search and rescue efforts for nearly a week.

Two mountaineers out of a team of 29 are still missing, Registrar of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Vishal Ranjan said.

Twenty-seven bodies have already been recovered and brought down, he said. Those who went missing after the avalanche are said to have fallen into a crevasse.

However, the body of trainee mountaineer Sourav Biswas from West Bengal, which had been recovered earlier was brought to the ITBP camp at Matli and then to the district hospital here on Friday, he said.

The body will be handed over to relatives after an autopsy, Ranjan said.

He also expressed hope that the two mountaineers still missing will be found over the next 48 hours if the weather permits.

A combined search and rescue operation by the SDRF, Indian Army, NIM instructors and a team from the High Altitude Warriors School (J&k) is still underway, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
two mountaineers Missing avalanche Draupadi ka Danda-II peak
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp