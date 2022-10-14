You are polluting minds of young generation of this country: SC tells Ekta Kapoor

Home Nation

There were arrest warrants issued against Ekta Kapoor for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

Published: 14th October 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday came down heavily on producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series 'XXX', saying she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

"Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people? On the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said.

The court made the observation after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kapoor, submitted that a petition has been filed before the Patna high court but there is no hope the matter will be listed for hearing soon.

He said the top court had earlier granted protection to Kapoor in a similar matter.

Rohatgi said the content is subscription based and that there is freedom of choice in this country.

The court, which stopped short of imposing costs, then wondered what kind of choice is being given to people.

"Everytime you travel to this court, we don't appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers. This court is not for those who have voices. This court works for those who don't have voices. If these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations," the bench observed.

The top court kept the matter pending and suggested a local lawyer may be put to work to know about the status of hearing in the high court.

A trial court in Bihar's Begusarai had issued the warrant on a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman.

Kumar, in his complaint of 2020, alleged series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

