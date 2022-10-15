Home Nation

Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 

Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them.

Published: 15th October 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)

Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)

By PTI

KEVADIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country.

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day "All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries" at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity', Modi also said that laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them.

"Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country," Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue.

He said the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.

"Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress," Modi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Law
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp