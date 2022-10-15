Home Nation

Ex-MLA of BJP Sangeet Som fined Rs 800 for Sec 144 breach

At the time, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were in force at Bisada village.

Published: 15th October 2022

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A local court of Gautam Buddh Nagar convicted former BJP MLA Sangeet Som of violating prohibitory orders during a gathering at Bisada village in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri days after the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq. The court fined Som Rs 800 for the offence.

Akhlaq, 55, was lynched and his son Danish was beaten up by a mob on the suspicion of consuming and storing beef at Bisada village adjoining Dadri town on September 28, 2015. Senior prosecuting officer Chhavi Ranjan Dwivedi said the conviction was in a case filed against Sangeet Som at Jarcha police station on October 4, 2015, under Section 188 (disobedience of order promulgated by government officials) of IPC.

At the time, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were in force at Bisada village. As per sources, Som, along with a mob had gathered in the village and shouted slogans after Akhlaq’s lynching. The case that was lodged against him was for violation of prohibitory orders. The then Noida ADM Chandrashekar and inspector Subodh Singh (who was later killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr in 2018) had given statements in the case.

Sources claimed that additional chief judicial magistrate (second class) Pradeep Kumar Kushwaha convicted Som under Section 188 and slapped a fine of Rs 800 on him on Wednesday. Police had filed the chargesheet against Som in December 2015.

TAGS
Sangeet Som BJP
