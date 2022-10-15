Home Nation

Karnataka BJP regime 'anti-SC-ST', says Rahul

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, Rahul alleged.

Published: 15th October 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupesh Baghel during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ballari, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLARI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST," and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

