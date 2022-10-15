Naren, Yogi, Lata, Bipin among proposed names for Cheetahs at Kuno National Park

Rajesh K Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Bipin (India’s first CDS Bipin Rawat), Abhinandan (IAF pilot who had shot down the Pakistan’s F-16), K. Sivan (former ISRO chairman who had moved the project of Chandrayan-II), Naren ( PM Narendra Modi, who brought and released the eight Cheetahs at Kuno National Park), Yogi, Aditya, Nath, Milkha, Sindhu (badminton player), Lata (late legendry singer ), Shivangi (IAS woman pilot), Jai, Viru, Basanti and Gabbar (characters of super hit movie Sholay), Dhoni, Neeraj Chopra and Mithali Raj(all sportspersons), are some interesting names among thousand of names suggested by the people for naming each of the eight cheetahs that have been brought to India from Namibia.

Modi is expected to announce the final names on October 30.

