Home Nation

Naren, Yogi, Lata, Bipin among proposed names for Cheetahs at Kuno National Park

Bipin (India’s first CDS Bipin Rawat), Abhinandan (IAF pilot who had shot down the Pakistan’s F-16), K. Sivan (former ISRO chairman who had moved the project of Chandrayan-II),

Published: 15th October 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cheetahs brought from Namibia.

Cheetahs brought from Namibia

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bipin (India’s first CDS Bipin Rawat), Abhinandan (IAF pilot who had shot down the Pakistan’s F-16), K. Sivan (former ISRO chairman who had moved the project of Chandrayan-II), Naren ( PM Narendra Modi, who brought and released the eight Cheetahs at Kuno National Park), Yogi, Aditya, Nath, Milkha, Sindhu (badminton player), Lata (late legendry singer ), Shivangi (IAS woman pilot),  Jai, Viru, Basanti and Gabbar (characters of super hit movie Sholay), Dhoni, Neeraj Chopra and Mithali Raj(all sportspersons),  are some interesting names among thousand of names suggested by the people for naming each of the eight cheetahs that have been brought to India from Namibia.

Modi is expected to announce the final names on October 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheetah Kuno National Park Namibia
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp