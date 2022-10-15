Nitish Kumar's boat collides with pillar; all onboard including Bihar CM escape unhurt

By Express News Service

Patna: Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday escaped unhurt when a steamer boat on which he was boarding hit a pillar of JP Setu on the bank of river Ganga in the state capital on Saturday.

Police said the mishap took place when he was inspecting Chhath Ghat situated on the bank of river Ganga today. "All onboard the boat including the CM are safe", police added.

An official of the district administration said that Nitish was not hurt in the incident. He said prima facie it appeared that the mishap was caused after the steamer developed some technical snag and hit the under-construction pillar. The official said that the boat didn't suffer any significant damage and all people onboard were safe.



