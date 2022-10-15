Home Nation

Pension of those jailed during Emergency increased to Rs 20,000 in Uttarakhand

Published: 15th October 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 03:13 PM

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The BJP government in Uttarakhand has increased from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 the monthly pension given to people who were jailed under two Acts used to quell political dissent during the Emergency.

People who were imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act and the Defence of India Act during the Emergency from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, were being paid Rs 16,000 since January 17, 2018.

However, the amount given as Loktantra Sainani Samman pension was increased to Rs 20,000 a month by an order, dated October 14, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

The two Acts were used as tools during the Emergency to quell political dissent. They were repealed after the Janata Party came to power in 1977.

Comments

