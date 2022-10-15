Home Nation

SC to hear Maharashtra govt's appeal against acquittal of ex-DU professor G N Saibaba on Saturday

Following the High Court acquitting Saibaba, the Maharashtra government swiftly moved the apex court seeking a stay on the order which was declined.

Published: 15th October 2022 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)

Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a special sitting on Saturday to hear Maharashtra's plea against the Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba in a case relating to his alleged Maoist links.

A bench of Justice M R Shah and Justice Bela M Trivedi is likely to hear the matter at 11 am. On Friday, the top court had refused to stay the Bombay High Court order.

Following the High Court acquitting Saibaba, the Maharashtra government swiftly moved the apex court seeking a stay on the order which was declined.

The top court, however, allowed Maharashtra to move an application before the registry requesting an urgent listing of the matter.

A bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli had told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the matter for urgent listing and sought a stay on the verdict, that the court can not stay the acquittal order as the parties are not before it.

More than eight years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted Saibaba and ordered his release from jail, noting that the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused in the case under the stringent provisions of the UAPA was "bad in law and invalid".

The Nagpur bench of the high court allowed the appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G N Saibaba Delhi University Supreme Court Bombay High Court
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp