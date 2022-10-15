Home Nation

UP gang rape: Four including three sons of BSP politician booked

Haji Iqbal is absconding while his sons are already in jail in different cases, the officer said, adding that the fourth accused was arrested on Saturday.

Published: 15th October 2022 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, Rape

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: Four people, including three sons of former BSP MLC and mining mafia Haji Iqbal, were booked for gang rape here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Haji Iqbal is absconding while his sons are already in jail in different cases, the officer said, adding that the fourth accused was arrested on Saturday.

SP Dehat Suraj Rai said that a woman from the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi had on Friday evening filed a complaint of gang rape against the three brothers, and a fourth named Shahban.

In her complaint, the woman said that her sister-in-law had passed the intermediate examination in March this year and approached Haji Iqbal for admission to his Glocal University in Mirzapur Police Station area.

She said that Shahban had assured her of arranging a fake degree for her sister-in-law, the SP said. When her sister-in-law came to Mirzapur the four men gang-raped her, she said.

Rai said that on the complaint of the woman, an FIR was registered and Shahban was arrested on Saturday from near Chappar Wali Masjid in Mirzapur Pole village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP gang rape Haji Iqbal BSP MLC
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp