Home Nation

UP man sentenced to life imprisonment in seven-year-old dowry case

The accused Sahjad told his mother-in-law that his wife died due to a snakebite. However, the post-mortem report said that she died due to head injuries.

Published: 15th October 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

For representation only (Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By PTI

BAHRAICH: A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a seven-year-old dowry murder case, an official said on Saturday.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Munnu Lal Mishra on said Sahjad Ali, a resident of Rattapur village under Ranipur police station had married Tajina, a resident of Vishunpur village under Bhinga police station area in Shravasti district, in 2011.

Tajina's mother Rabia was a widow, and despite being poor she gave a dowry beyond her capacity in 2011.

Reportedly, Rabia's husband often used to beat her up. The DGC said in November 2015, Rabia got information that her daughter Tajina (24) has been beaten to death.

Sahjad told his mother-in-law that his wife died due to a snakebite. However, the post-mortem report said that she died due to head injuries.

Subsequently, police arrested Sahjad and a case under various sections (of IPC) was registered against him.

During the investigation, he was found guilty. Mishra said on Friday, District and Session Judge Bahraich Utkarsh Chaturvedi sentenced Sahjad to life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on him.

In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo additional punishment of two years and two months. Half the fine amount will be given to the mother of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP dowry case dowry case murder case
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp