BJP puts out animation video of Rahul on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Cong slams it as frustration

The BJP put out on Twitter an over two-minute-long animation of Rahul Gandhi, portraying him as Asrani's character from the movie Sholay.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP and the Congress engaged in a battle of videos on Sunday with the ruling party putting out an animation video of Rahul Gandhi to take a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its rival then posting one taking a swipe at the "unfulfilled promises" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, digs have been taken over Congress MLAs quitting in Goa, leaders quitting and joining Ghulam Nabi Azad and infighting in Rajasthan, among other things.

"Mummy, why doesn't suffering end? It's over, Tata..goodbye," the BJP tweeted along with the animation in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to the move, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "BJP's latest formula to counter the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Frustration + Desperation = Animation.

" "To call the video they have put out pathetic is an understatement!" Ramesh said.

Later in the day, the Congress also put out an animation video in which Modi is portrayed as an animation and is seen running around with people raising questions on gas cylinder and petrol prices, and jobs.

In the video, the song from the movie Dushman 'Vaada Tera Vaada' plays in the background.

"Dauda Dauda bhaga bhaga sa," the Congress tweeted in Hindi along with the video.

Since the start of the Yatra, the BJP has been attacking and taking swipes at it, while the Congress has claimed that it is doing so as it is rattled by the initiative's success.

