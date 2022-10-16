Home Nation

Law textbooks in regional languages to be available for undergraduate courses by year-end

Textbooks will be published for 40 subjects identified for UG courses and 20 for PG.

Published: 16th October 2022 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

law students

Image of law students used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre will bring out 75 good quality law textbooks and content in regional languages this year to impart and encourage legal education in the mother tongue. 

“We are starting the work to publish law textbooks in regional languages for undergraduate courses. These books will be out by year-end. The idea is that colleges and institutes shouldn’t face any difficulty in imparting legal education to students interested in studying in their mother tongue,” Chamu Krishna Shastry, Chairman of the High Powered Committee for the Promotion of Indian Languages under the Ministry of Education, said.

“Eminent professors will be writing these books in mother tongues for undergraduate courses,” he told The New Indian Express.

“We are starting the work to publish law textbooks in regional languages for undergraduate courses. These books will be out by year-end. The idea is that colleges and institutes shouldn’t face any difficulty in imparting legal education to students interested in studying in their mother tongue,” he said.

Law colleges and institutes can introduce these legal books from the next academic year, Shastry added.

The decision to publish original law books in 13 regional languages was taken at the one-day national workshop on October 14, which the Bhartiya Bhasha Samiti, or the high-powered committee,organised. This high-powered committee has been formed to recommend speedy pathways and action plans for the holistic and multidisciplinary development of Indian languages in the light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.  

The workshop was organised in collaboration with Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, an RSS-affiliated body on education.

Textbooks will be published for 40 subjects identified for UG courses and 20 for PG.

However, it was decided that apart from original books, they will translate not only necessary Acts, statutes and judgments also, a point also raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 14 at the All India Conference of law ministers and secretaries, where he had stressed that new laws should be written in a clear manner and in regional languages to bring in “ease of justice,” so that even the poor can easily understand them. Legal language doesn’t become a barrier for citizens.

Shastry said the idea behind organising the workshop, which was attended by eminent law professors from 13 states, including Kerala, was to explore the scope for promotion of teaching-learning, proficiency in vocabulary use etc., of Indian languages in legal education.

It was also decided in the workshop to translate reputed textbooks from English to local languages. For this, a tool prepared by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), a national-level council for technical education under the Education Ministry, will be used.

Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, who developed this tool, demonstrated it during the workshop. “We aim to use this tool to translate legal texts in local languages,” Shastry said.

Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, former Chief Justice of Patna High Court and former Chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), also guided the deliberations. 

It was found that in undergraduate courses, students in many states take examinations as well as classes in regional languages. But when they do post-graduation, they prefer English as they plan to practice in higher courts. 

The Bar Council of India Rules of Legal Education already allows the study of legal education in local languages. The BCI has already constituted a committee, chaired by Justice S A Bobde, for developing regional languages in legal education in the country. Both University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar and Shastry are its members. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Law textbooks mother tongue regional language
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp