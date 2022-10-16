Home Nation

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests ex-BJP minister Sunder Sham Arora in bribery case

Arora was arrested on Saturday night in Zirakpur in Mohali when he tried to allegedly hand over the cash to the Assistant Inspector General of the vigilance bureau.

Published: 16th October 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab minister and BJP leader Sunder Sham Arora were arrested by the state vigilance bureau for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to one of its officers to help him clear his name in the inquiries against him, a top official said on Sunday.

Arora was arrested on Saturday night in Zirakpur in Mohali when he tried to allegedly hand over the cash to the Assistant Inspector General of the vigilance bureau.

He is the third former minister of the previous Congress government to be arrested after the AAP government came to power in March this year.

Earlier, the vigilance bureau had arrested former ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Bharat Bhushan Ashu in different cases.

Arora has been facing inquiries in a disproportionate assets case and alleged irregularities during his tenure as industries minister in the previous Congress government. Arora joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in June this year.

Varinder Kumar, chief director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, on Sunday told reporters that Arora was arrested for allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh as a bribe to the vigilance officer to "help" him in these cases.

Kumar said Arora allegedly contacted AIG Manmohan Kumar Sharma, who is supervising the inquiries, on October 14 and told him to help him clear his name in the inquiries.

The former minister allegedly offered to pay Rs one crore for it, said Kumar.

He offered to pay Rs 50 lakh as the first instalment and the remaining amount later, the chief director said. After Sharma brought it to the notice of his seniors, a case was registered and a trap was laid to arrest Arora.

He was arrested when he tried to hand over a bag containing Rs 50 lakh cash, Kumar said. A case under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him, said Kumar.

Arora will be later in the day produced before a court in Mohali.

He has been under vigilance scanner for the alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation when he was the industries minister in the previous government.

Soon after the AAP formed government in Punjab, it had said that there would be zero tolerance towards corruption.

Former minister Dharamsot, who was the forest minister in the Amarinder Singh-led government, was arrested in June in a corruption case. Ex-minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, who was the forest minister in the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, was booked in the same corruption case.

Former Food and Civil Supplies minister Ashu was arrested in August in an alleged food grain transportation scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunder Sham Arora BJP bribery case
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp