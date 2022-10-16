TV actor Vaishali Thakkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' fame dies by suicide in Indore

By Agencies

INDORE: Noted TV serial actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly died by suicide on Sunday in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said. She was 29.

After being alerted by residents in the vicinity, police personnel opened the door of her house in Saibag Colony and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a stole in her room, police officer RD Kanwa told PTI.

"She was rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem. A suicide note was found in her room but its contents cannot be divulged now as it is a matter of probe," he informed.

In April 2021, Vaishali got engaged to Kenya-based surgeon Dr Abhinandan Singh and shared a video on her Instagram handle with the caption: "What's yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world."

However, she later deleted the video and stopped posting anything about her fiance, which led to speculations about trouble in her love life.

Vaishali was a native of Mahidpur town in Ujjain district.

Her parents were living her in Indore for the last one and half years, sources told IANS.

Vaishali completed her education at Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC). After working as an anchor for some time, she headed to Mumbai where she landed her debut role in Star Plus's popular drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. In the show, she played the role of Sanjana from 2015 to 2016.

She became a star while acting in 'Sasural Simar Ka'.

She had worked in more than a dozen serials including 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'.

She was last seen in the show 'Rakshabandhan' as Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

INDORE: Noted TV serial actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly died by suicide on Sunday in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said. She was 29. After being alerted by residents in the vicinity, police personnel opened the door of her house in Saibag Colony and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a stole in her room, police officer RD Kanwa told PTI. "She was rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem. A suicide note was found in her room but its contents cannot be divulged now as it is a matter of probe," he informed. In April 2021, Vaishali got engaged to Kenya-based surgeon Dr Abhinandan Singh and shared a video on her Instagram handle with the caption: "What's yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world." However, she later deleted the video and stopped posting anything about her fiance, which led to speculations about trouble in her love life. Vaishali was a native of Mahidpur town in Ujjain district. Her parents were living her in Indore for the last one and half years, sources told IANS. Vaishali completed her education at Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC). After working as an anchor for some time, she headed to Mumbai where she landed her debut role in Star Plus's popular drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. In the show, she played the role of Sanjana from 2015 to 2016. She became a star while acting in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. She had worked in more than a dozen serials including 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'. She was last seen in the show 'Rakshabandhan' as Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15) (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102) (With inputs from PTI and IANS)