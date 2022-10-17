2-day Kumaon lit fest in Srinagar to bring creative minds together

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: The two-day Kumaon Literary Festival (KLF), India’s most coveted and travelling literary festival, will be held in Srinagar on October 19-20. The KLF is one of the first travelling literary festivals in the country which brings together creative minds to offer insights on matters relevant to literature and cultural life as a nation.

The literary festival is being held by KLF in association with Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI), which focuses on research on developmental issues in J&K. Arhan Bagati, founder KYARI told this newspaper that authors, filmmakers, actors, and chefs from all over the country are coming to Srinagar to attend the two-day literary festival.

The festival, which will be inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, will feature various sessions on literature, cinema, art and culture. Bagati, who is a Kashmiri Pandit and shifted his base to Srinagar last year, said Dr Bibek Debroy, the chairman of PM Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Dr Sachidanand Joshi, member secretary, the executive and academic head of IGNCA and many other prominent persons will also be attending the Literary Festival to share their experience and expertise.

He said this is the biggest literary festival that is being organized in Kashmir and the first literary festival being oganized by his organization – KYARI. The books to be discussed at the literary festival include ‘Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography’ by Parthiv Dhar and Anirudha Bhattacharjee, ‘The Magicians of Mazda’ by Ashwin Sanghi,

‘The Mystic and the Lyric: Four Women Poets from Kashmir’ by Neerja Mattoo, ‘Inked in India-Fountain Pens and A story of Make and Unmake’ by Bibek Debroy and Sovan Roy, ‘Raj Kapoor – The Master at Work’ by Rahul Rawail, ‘Letters to Self by Narendra Modi’, Translation by Bhawana Somaaya, ‘The Stars in My Sky’ by Divya Dutta among others.

