55-year-old woman accuses four men of raping her in Lucknow ashram

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A 55-year-old woman here has accused four people of raping her in an ashram after sedation, police said on Monday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case has been registered by the police against four people of an ashram, police said.

Gomtinagar Police Station SHO Dinesh Mishra said that the woman hails from Karchhana in Prayagraj, and lives in the ashram.

In her complaint, she alleged that on October 4, she was sedated with some narcotic and raped when she became unconscious.

She accused four men -- Durvasa, Chhotte Mauni, Barhe Mauni, and Manmohan -- of raping her, and threatening to kill her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prachi Singh said that the matter is being probed.

