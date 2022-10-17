Home Nation

Angered over innocent killings, people damage Hurriyat office in Kashmir

The Hurriyat Conference is a conglomerate of separatist parties that stand for the secession of Kashmir from India.

Kashmiri Pandits along with social activists vandalise the board at All Parties Hurriyat Conference office. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Angered by recent innocent killings in Kashmir, some social activists on Monday damaged the office of the separatist Hurriyat Conference in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

A group of social activists gathered outside the Rajbagh locality office of the separatist Hurriyat Conference.

Visibly angered over the recent killings, the group of activists told reporters that the Hurriyat leaders had deceived the people for the past 30 years and they were responsible for killing innocents in Kashmir.

The group of activists brought down the office board of the Hurriyat conference with bare hands.

Between themselves, the Hurriyat leaders are divided over whether they seek an independent state or merger with Pakistan.

This difference finally resulted in the split of the Hurriyat conference into the one headed by late Syed Ali Geelani and the other by Miwaiz Umar Farooq.

