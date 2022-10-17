Army plans ‘model posts’ for soldiers deployed in tough northern terrains 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has embarked on a plan to construct a better habitat “Model Post” for the troops deployed in the difficult terrain of the Northern Borders. A first-of-its-kind model frontline post was commissioned for soldiers in presence of Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, GOC Gajraj Corps on Thursday. The plan is to commission such posts in more areas.

The Post has been planned and constructed using State-of-the-Art indigenous construction technology in record time, said the Army in a Tweet. “Self-contained for energy- renewable hybrid sources, superior amenities, better protection and hygiene facilities in harsh weather conditions in forward & remote areas at nearly 14000 ft,” said the Army.

The Chinese have been building habitat and infrastructure fast on their side since the standoff began in May 2020 in Eastern Ladakh after the PLA troops clashed with the Army soldiers. An officer said, “The soldiers face not just the enemy but also the vagaries of extremely difficult weather in remote, secluded and cut-off posts away from family is very well understood by the Army and the government, it has started getting a desired push in the last few years.”

“There will be many tangible and intangible benefits of such infrastructure, the most important amongst which would be seen in even higher troop morale and self-esteem especially when the Chinese have

been constructing modern military infrastructure at a rapid pace all along our Northern Borders.” said the officer. The troops thus far have been billeted in pre-fabricated shelters or living bunkers prepared by the Indian Army Engineers.

