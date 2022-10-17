Home Nation

Back to school for graft-ridden Bengal panchayats

The state government has been facing a fund crunch after the Centre decided to not release funds under the MGNREGA scheme.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Embarrassed by the alleged corruption by panchayat functionaries that have forced Centre’s pause on the release of funds under the MGNREGA scheme, the West Bengal government, for the first time, has decided to include the issue of “malpractice and its consequences’’ in the training syllabus for the elected in the three-tier panchayat elections due next year.

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

After rural elections, the panchayat department organises training sessions for newly-elected representatives to teach them about the projects and schemes, and the ways of their implementation through the three-tier system—gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zilla parishad.

In the new syllabus, the elected will not only be directed to maintain transparency while implementing schemes but will also be instructed about consequences in case of violation of the rule book.  “The process of the training syllabus in a new format has already been started. The representatives will be taught about the project cost for floating e-tenders and other issues,’’ said an official.

Elaborating on what prompted the panchayat department to induct corruption issue in the syllabus, an officer said, “Taking a cue from the large-scale complaints of corruption by panchayat functionaries which have embarrassed the ruling Trinamool Congress and chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, the state government has decided to take a number of image makeover initiatives. Nabanna, the state secretariat, wants to implement both central state projects to maintain transparency. So the new syllabus will be aimed at a corruption-free panchayat system.’’    

“Recently, the finance department issued a notification saying e-tendering is mandatory for any project above Rs 1 lakh. The new syllabus will mention if this rule is violated, stern action will be taken,’’ said another official of the panchayat department.

The state government has been facing a fund crunch after the Centre decided to not release funds under the MGNREGA scheme. The Centre stopped releasing funds in December last year and it is yet to approve the state’s labour budget for 2022-23 fiscal. Last month, the government, which is burdened with ` 70,000 crore debt, passed a bill to enhance its borrowing capacity by amending the West Bengal Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2010.

On the syllabus

West Bengal, for the first time, has decided to include the issue of ‘malpractice and its consequences in the training syllabus for the elected

After rural elections, the panchayat department organises training sessions for newly-elected representatives

The elected representatives will be taught about the project cost benchmark for floating e-tenders and other issues

In the new syllabus, elected representatives will be told about be consequences in case of violation of the rule-book

The state government faces a funds crunch after the Centre decided not to release MGNREGA money

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
corruption MGNREGA scheme malpractice training syllabus panchayat elections
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp