BJP hits blind alley in Andheri-East bypoll

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: For the Maharashtra BJP, the Andheri-East by-election is proving to be the trickiest one. Rutuja Latke, the candidate for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, has got the support of Sharad Pawar’s NCP, plus surprise backing from MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Uddhav’s estranged cousin.

The other Sena party led by CM Eknath Shinde has already declared that it won’t contest and back the BJP candidate. That means all major Maharashtra-specific parties are arrayed against BJP. Raj has written to BJP’s Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis requesting him to let Rutuja win Andheri-East unopposed. The MNS chief in his largely “recommendatory” letter said Ramesh Latke, whose death led to the by-election, was an efficient Sena activist and rose through the ranks.

“I have witnessed his journey and growth in the political arena. If his family member is fighting the by-election, then she should be supported by all. That will be a tribute to the departed soul,” Raj said. “As a part of Maharashtra culture, we should avoid a contest against the deceased person’s family member,” he said.

A few hours after Raj’s appeal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar too declared his party’s support to Rutuja. “I personally feel that we should keep aside political differences. Rutuja Latke should be elected unopposed. When BJP’s Gopinath Munde passed away, the NCP had decided not to contest against the Munde family member,” Pawar said. He hoped BJP had the time to withdraw its candidate, Murji Patel.

Sources said two contradictory opinions prevail within the BJP. While one wants to contest, the other believes it is better to stay away. “Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar was the first to announce Murji Patel’s nomination despite some reluctance within the party. Murji Patel is Shelar’s close associate.

However, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has some reservations. He believes, sources said, that in case Uddhav’s party wins, it would give a major advantage to the former CM in the prestigious Brihanmubai Municipal Corporation elections.

