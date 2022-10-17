BJP sure to win Gujarat, will break all records, says Thakur

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that there is a “huge BJP wave” in Gujarat and this time the party will break all previous records and form the government. He also said the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “come back to power in 2024” by winning more than 400 parliamentary seats.

At BJP’s ‘Gaurav Yatra’ in Malvan village in Gujarat’s Valsad district, Thakur said it was under the leadership of Modi that Hindu symbols were honoured and Ram temple in Ayodhya became a reality. “There is a huge BJP wave in Gujarat and this time the party will break all records,” Thakur said on Saturday addressing a meeting during the yatra.

Thakur hailed PM Modi for launching digital banking units and said it will further ease the process of banking for the general public. He addressed three public meetings in Surendranagar and Wadhwa in the poll-bound state, launching fierce attacks on the Congress and the AAP.

Attacking the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, he alleged that earlier an “Italian woman” used to “insult” the prime minister now “an Italia is insulting his mother”. Though he did not name either, the apparent targets of his tirade were Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy, and the AAP’s Gujarat unit head Gopal Italia.

Gujarat did not accept this “insult” earlier and it will not accept it now, he said, adding that “Gujarat will give a befitting reply”. The AAP’s Gujarat president has been under the BJP fire for the past few days over his comments. Italia was on Thursday detained for nearly three hours by Delhi Police after he appeared before the NCW in connection with his alleged comments against Modi. In an old video that emerged on Thursday, Italia is purportedly heard mocking Modi’s mother.

