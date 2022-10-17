Home Nation

CBI refutes allegation made by Delhi Dy CM Sisodia that he was threatened to leave AAP 

In a statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that Sisodia was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of the investigation

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister arrived at the CBI office. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday refuted the allegation levelled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that during his questioning in the Delhi excise scam case, he was threatened to quit the AAP.

In a statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that Sisodia was examined strictly on the allegations in the FIR and the evidence collected so far during the course of the investigation.

"His statement will be verified in due course and further action taken as per requirements of the investigation," the agency said.

The CBI said some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Sisodia stated on camera that during his questioning, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations.

"The CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination of Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per the law," it said.

Sisodia was questioned on Monday for over nine hours at the CBI headquarters in connection with Delhi Excise policy scam case.

After his questioning, Sisodia alleged that he was pressured to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term," he said. He has said according to BJP there is a Rs 10,000 crore excise scam.

"I found at the CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' success in Delhi," Sisodia told reporters.

