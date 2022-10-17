Home Nation

CISF to provide help in last rites of its deceased retirees

The anomaly was brought to the notice of the force in June this year by the Welfare and Rehabilitation Board (WARB) of the CAPFs.

Published: 17th October 2022

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a step to extend assistance to the families of its former personnel on their demise, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has decided. The CISF is the last force to implement this measure which was initiated by the Border Security Force in March 2021 and later followed by the other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) including CRPF, ITBP and SSB.

In a 4 October letter issued by the Directorate General, CISF to all the Sector Inspectors General and training establishments it has been asked to issue necessary directions to the Units of the Force. “The case has been examined at this Directorate and it has been decided that Sector IGs may issue necessary directions to the Units under their administrative Control to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the deceased to perform the last rites of the deceased retirees in case of any family member approaches in the unit for assistance in this regard, please.”, directs the letter.

The anomaly was brought to the notice of the force in June this year by the Welfare and Rehabilitation Board (WARB) of the CAPFs. The WARB had taken cognisance of the letter written by Ranbir Singh, General Secretary, Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association. Ranbir Singh had written a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WARB in April 2021 requesting to get the BSF’s Standard Operating Procedure implemented in all other CAPFs. Ranbir Singh, while speaking to this newspaper said,

“This is an apt way to regard the services of the personnel who dedicate their life towards the safety and security of the people. And, it will also motivate the youth to wear the uniforms.” Under the measure the nearby Unit sends its personnel in Ceremonial Uniforms to pay homage and also extend some financial help to the concerned family. The CISF was raised in 1969 to provide security to the premises staff along with the security of property and establishments. It provides security to the strategic establishments.

