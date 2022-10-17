Home Nation

Congress presidential polls: About 96 per cent turnout; no adverse incident reported, says Mistry 

The overall voter turnout was about 96% and in small states, it was nearly 100%, he said at a press conference after voting ended in the Kharge versus Tharoor contest.

Published: 17th October 2022 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

Central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 9,500 of the total around 9,900 electors cast their votes in the Congress presidential polls, the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said on Monday.

The overall voter turnout was about 96 per cent and in small states, it was nearly 100 per cent, he said at a press conference after voting ended in the Mallikarjun Kharge versus Shashi Tharoor contest.

By and large the voter turnout in all places was over 90 per cent, Mistry said adding that this was provisional data.

"The most satisfactory thing for us was that in all states where polling booths were set up, no adverse incident was reported. This is a big achievement...polls were held in an open process in a peaceful manner," Mistry said.

"Congress party has shown what internal democracy is and other parties that want to take a lesson from it, can do so," he said.

Mistry said no one should have any apprehensions as it is a secret ballot and nobody will get to know who voted for whom.

ALSO READ | Congress polls HIGHLIGHTS: Voting ends in 'loyalist' Kharge vs 'change seeker' Tharoor contest

He said the ballot boxes will arrive by Tuesday evening and before the counting begins, they will be mixed thoroughly.

Three ballot boxes, two of Delhi state and one of AICC headquarter, have been received, he said.

Mistry said 87 delegates cast their vote at the party headquarter here.

Asked about elections to the Congress Working Committee, Mistry said it depends on the next president and the plenary session of the Congress.

"When the plenary meets, if it decides to have an election of the CWC, there will be elections.  But the president has to take a call on the CWC as well as the CEC (central election committee) but I am not in a position to comment on it today," he said.

Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress presidential polls Madhusudan Mistry Mallikarjun Kharge Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp