Get engine oil samples of entire Q400 fleet examined in 15 days: DGCA directs SpiceJet

NEW DELHI: Country’s civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked low-cost carrier SpiceJet to send oil samples to engine maker Pratt & Whitney (Canada) every 15 days to inspect the presence of metal and carbon seal products in the wake of an emergency landing of its flight in Hyderabad last week following the detection of smoke inside the cabin.

DGCA noted that a preliminary investigation has revealed evidence of engine oil entering the aircraft’s air-conditioning system, causing smoke in the cabin. This fresh action comes as there is a growing call by air passengers to improve the safety quotient of SpiceJet flights. The carrier was involved in numerous technical glitches mid-air in recent times.

“Engine oil samples to be periodically drawn every 15 days instead of presently 30 days and sent to Pratt & Whitney Canada for PW150A OIL ANALYSIS TECHNOLOGY to ascertain the presence of metal and carbon seal particles,” said DGCA in its order to SpiceJet.

The DGCA has also ordered the carrier to inspect all operational Q400 aircraft engines within one week and directed that no engine should be sent to Standard Aero, Singapore, for overhaul till the investigation is completed. Spicejet has 32 Q400 aircraft in its fleet. DGCA website, however, highlights that it has 14 operational Q400 planes.

Further, DGCA has instructed SpiceJet to inspect the magnetic chip detectors on all Q400 aircraft for the presence of any metal and to introduce inspection of the bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness during every weekly check. DGCA said it would take appropriate action to avert any untoward incident.

SpiceJet, which has about an 8 per cent share in the domestic aviation market, has been facing severe operational and financial headwinds for the past few years and it is already under enhanced surveillance by the DGCA.

