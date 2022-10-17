India’s first aluminium rail rake flagged off

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off the country’s first aluminium-made freight rail rake at Bhubneshwar in Odisha. The Ministry of Railway through a statement said that the first aluminium-made freight rail rake has been made with higher corrosion and abrasion resistance capacity, which will reduce the maintenance cost to the railway.

After flagging off the rake, Vaishnaw said: “This is a proud moment for the country and our drive for indigenisation as lightweight aluminium wagons are a big innovation for Indian Railways.”

Speaking about the features of this aluminium, rail rake, the minister further said that these wagons save 14,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions and have more carrying capacity.

