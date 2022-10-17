Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants UP Govt 2 weeks to file response in Ashish Mishra’s bail plea 

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave said that five people were killed in a merciless manner. “Both courts have found that it was premeditated,” he added.

Published: 17th October 2022

Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri

Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted two weeks further time to the state of UP to file its response in a petition by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case seeking bail. 

Mishra had challenged Allahabad HC’s order dated July 26 of refusing him bail. 

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna while granting time to the state posted the petitions for November 7, 2022. 

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Mishra submitted that he was in custody for ten months. He also added that although he was granted bail by the Allahabad HC on February 10 but the same was cancelled by SC. 

For the victims, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave said that five people were killed in a merciless manner. “Both courts have found that it was premeditated,” he added. 

Earlier, SC while issuing notice in Mishra’s plea had asked the State to respond till September 26, 2022. Appearing for Mishra, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi had earlier argued that the SUV which had allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the farm laws was driven by his driver. Rohatgi had also said that the man who had lodged the FIR against Mishra had eventually said that he was an eyewitness. 

Seeking bail, Mishra in his plea had contended that there was no scope for him “hampering or tampering” with the witnesses or evidence as all of them were being provided security. 

