LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: Chirag Paswan

NEW DELHI: The Lok Janshakati Party (Ram Vilas Paswan faction) has decided to field its candidates in the upcoming assembly elections in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on local issues of people's concerns.

The list of probable candidates and the number of seats is yet to be finalised.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, here on Monday, said, "The LJP at its national executive meeting has decided to contest the upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on the basis of local issues of people's concerns. A resolution has been passed by the members in this regard. The LJP has started working on the list of probable candidates for these states".

On being asked by TNIE, Paswan said that the LJP will go alone in the polls in these two BJP-ruled states. "The LJP will soon take a decision on the number of seats that the party will contest in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh", he said.

LJP don't do politics of 'pro and against' to any party but acts on the issue, he added. "For us, the people's concerns and their welfare matter a lot, instead of indulging only in the politics of criticisms and comments", he remarked.

Six resolutions were passed at the party's national executive meeting that includes demanding Bharat Ratna posthumously to the founder of LJP Ram Vials Paswan, the imposition of President Rule in Bihar, the formation of the National Youth Commission, the Indian Judiciary Commission and the installation of life-size statues of Ram Vilas Paswan across the country.

Appreciating the PM Modi government, he said that many of the schemes including the free ration scheme for poor people, started by the LJP founder Ram Vials Paswan during his tenure in the Modi cabinet, are being carried on by the present government at the centre.

Lashing out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he said that the LJP(RVP faction) will never go into an electoral alliance with a political pre-or post 'gatvandhan' ( alliance) including Kumar's party.

He said that law and order in Bihar has collapsed under Nitish Kumar -led Mahagatvandhan. "Thus, Bihar needs to be placed under the President's rule immediately and we have demanded it from the union government through a resolution", he said.

