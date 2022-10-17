Maharashtra minister draws flak for touring rain-hit villages in decorated bullock cart

By PTI

JALNA: Maharashtra minister Atul Save has drawn flak from the Opposition for allegedly touring rain-affected villages in Jalna district in a decorated bullock cart to assess crop damages.

Save, who is the guardian minister of Jalna district, toured the rain-affected villages in Badnapur and Ambad tehsils along with local MLA Narayan Kuche on Sunday.

Opposition leaders, however, criticised the minister for touring the affected areas in a decorated bullock cart.

Accusing the minister of being insensitive towards farmers, Shiv Sena MLC and Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve said it seemed as though Save was going to attend some celebration or festival.

*जालना जिल्हा पालकमंत्री मा.ना.अतुलजी सावे साहेब व आमदार नारायण कुचे साहेब यांनी बैलगाडीतून शेतकऱ्यांच्या बांदावर जाऊन केली शेतीपिकांच्या नुकसानीची पाहणी केली, व उपस्थित सर्व प्रमुख पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ते अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, शेतकरी मोठ्या संख्येने उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/MiIxVHm68T — Mla Narayan Kuche (@KucheMla) October 16, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) chief Raju Shetti said that instead of comforting and providing relief to farmers who faced crop losses, the minister had rubbed salt into their wounds.

According to authorities, Badnapur and Ambad tehsils received 130 mm and 133 mm rainfall respectively.

Crops such as soybean, pulses and vegetables were destroyed due to excess rainfall in the district.

