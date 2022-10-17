Home Nation

Mantri’s pilot car hits 2-wheeler, two injured in Chandigarh

A boy and a girl on a two-wheeler were severely injured on Saturday after being hit by a speeding escort vehicle of Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur.

Published: 17th October 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Car dent, minor accident

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A boy and a girl on a two-wheeler were severely injured on Saturday after being hit by a speeding escort vehicle of Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur. The minister was on her way to a wedding when the accident took place. On Sunday, Kaur visited the government hospital in Sector-32 Chandigarh to enquire about their condition.

Sources said a Maruti Gypsy, which was part of the cavalcade of Dr Kaur, hit the scooter at Sector 27-28 intersection. Sources said the driver of the escort vehicle lost control of his vehicle and stopped on the footpath. The driver was also injured.

The scooter riders were rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle. When the accident took place, the official car of the minister had crossed the traffic light. Sources said the Chandigarh police have not yet registered a case. Dr Kaur said while the girl has been discharged, the boy was being operated on and is “out of danger.”  “I have asked the family members that I will bear the entire cost of the treatment,” said the minister after visiting the injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baljit Kaur two-wheeler Accident
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp