Mantri’s pilot car hits 2-wheeler, two injured in Chandigarh

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A boy and a girl on a two-wheeler were severely injured on Saturday after being hit by a speeding escort vehicle of Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur. The minister was on her way to a wedding when the accident took place. On Sunday, Kaur visited the government hospital in Sector-32 Chandigarh to enquire about their condition.

Sources said a Maruti Gypsy, which was part of the cavalcade of Dr Kaur, hit the scooter at Sector 27-28 intersection. Sources said the driver of the escort vehicle lost control of his vehicle and stopped on the footpath. The driver was also injured.

The scooter riders were rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle. When the accident took place, the official car of the minister had crossed the traffic light. Sources said the Chandigarh police have not yet registered a case. Dr Kaur said while the girl has been discharged, the boy was being operated on and is “out of danger.” “I have asked the family members that I will bear the entire cost of the treatment,” said the minister after visiting the injured.

CHANDIGARH: A boy and a girl on a two-wheeler were severely injured on Saturday after being hit by a speeding escort vehicle of Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur. The minister was on her way to a wedding when the accident took place. On Sunday, Kaur visited the government hospital in Sector-32 Chandigarh to enquire about their condition. Sources said a Maruti Gypsy, which was part of the cavalcade of Dr Kaur, hit the scooter at Sector 27-28 intersection. Sources said the driver of the escort vehicle lost control of his vehicle and stopped on the footpath. The driver was also injured. The scooter riders were rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle. When the accident took place, the official car of the minister had crossed the traffic light. Sources said the Chandigarh police have not yet registered a case. Dr Kaur said while the girl has been discharged, the boy was being operated on and is “out of danger.” “I have asked the family members that I will bear the entire cost of the treatment,” said the minister after visiting the injured.