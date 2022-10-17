Home Nation

MP: Govt doctor's prescription in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' surfaces on social media   

Dr Sarvesh Singh, a government doctor, puts into practice of writing prescriptions in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' on top.

Published: 17th October 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SATNA (MP): A government doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has put into practice the comment made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about writing prescriptions in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' on top.

A prescription written by Dr Sarvesh Singh, a medical officer of a primary health centre (PHC) at Kotar village, surfaced on social media on Sunday, the same day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi for first-year MBBS students.

In his speech at the event held in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had remarked in a lighter vein that doctors may write 'Shri Hari' on top of prescription slips in place of Rx (a symbol derived from a Latin word) and then write the list of medicines etc in Hindi.

Dr Sarvesh Singh, who completed MBBS in 2017, said he was watching the programme of the textbook release live, where the guests were urged to make efforts to write prescriptions in Hindi, and decided to put it into practice the same day.

"Rashmi Singh was the first patient who visited the PHC on Sunday complaining of a stomach ache. I started writing the prescription with 'Shri Hari' in place of Rx and then listed the names of medicines in Hindi," Dr Singh said, adding that he also wrote the case history in Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
'Shri Hari' Madhya Pradesh Prescription
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp