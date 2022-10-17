New Cong president will take forward leadership's vision: Salman Khurshid

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that the new party president would take forward and implement the vision of the party leadership.

"Party leadership will remain. The new party president will decide how to take forward and implement the leadership's vision," Congress leader Salman Khurshid said after casting his vote at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national capital.

He also lauded Shashi Tharoor's attempt to contest the internal elections.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has directly contested against veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge and earlier in the day said that the revival of the party has begun whatever the outcome and that the fate of the Congress lies in the hands of the party workers.

He further said that he was confident of winning the election but acknowledged the odds against him.

Tharoor also said he had spoken to Kharge earlier in the day.

Kharge also told ANI today: "It is part of our internal election. Whatever we said to each other is on a friendly note. Together we have to build the party. (Shashi) Tharoor telephoned me and wished me luck and I also said the same."

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, after voting for his desired new chief, said that Congress was the only political party to hold elections for its president.

Speaking to the ANI further, Salman Khurshid said that one should not compare the value of human life and political scores.

Reacting to National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's allegation that the incidents of targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are not going to stop "until justice is served", Khurshid said that it is crucial to hold a healthy conversation with the ones who have been there experiencing the ground reality.

"This will never stop until justice is served. Earlier they said such killings happening due to Article 370, but it's abrogated now, so why such killings haven't stopped? Who's responsible?" National Conference's Farooq Abdullah said earlier in the day, reacting to the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

