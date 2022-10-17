Home Nation

President appoints Justice DY Chandrachud as next CJI with effect from November 9

November 9 will be a historical day for the Indian judiciary as it will get its first father-son duo reaching the topmost position in the judiciary. 

Published: 17th October 2022

Justice DY Chandrachud

Justice DY Chandrachud at Supreme Court in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022. 

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in his tweet said. 

The Minister on October 30 initiated the drill to appoint the next CJI by writing to the incumbent CJI UU Lalit requesting him to recommend his successor’s name.

The CJI on October 10 had recommended to the centre Justice Chandrachud’s appointment as his successor and next CJI. 

Justice Chandrachud, son of YV Chandrachud the longest serving CJI , who will swear in as the 50th CJI on November 9, will have a tenure of almost two years and will demit office on November 10, 2024.

November 9 will be a historical day for the Indian judiciary as it will get its first father-son duo to reach the topmost position in the judiciary. 

He was the youngest advocate to be designated as Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in 1998 at the age of 39 and thereby served as the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 to 2000.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay HC on March 29, 2000 and took oath as CJI of Allahabad HC on October 31, 2013.

On 29 March 2000, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court. He took oath as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on 31 October 2013. 

Ever since his appointment as the SC judge in 2016, he has been part of many constitutional benches that have delivered path-breaking verdicts such as the decriminalisation of same-sex consensual sex by striking down section 377 of IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex between consenting adults and recognising “living will' made by terminally-ill patients for passive euthanasia which have played a major role in strengthening the human rights jurisprudence in the country.

He has also authored judgements that have batted for empowering women and breaking the shackles of patriarchy. 

