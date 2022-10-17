Renaissance day, says Shah as he unveils MBBS books in Hindi

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Terming it as an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

“This is the day of renaissance and reconstruction of the education sector of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a very historic decision in the New Education Policy, by giving importance to the mother tongue of students in Primary, Technical and Medical education.

The PM had given a call to provide Medical and Engineering education in regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Bengali and the Government of Madhya Pradesh led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the first to fulfill the PM’s wish,” Shah said.

Today Medical education is commencing in Hindi and soon Engineering studies will also begin in Hindi and translation of Engineering books has commenced in eight languages across the country, and soon students across the nation will be able to pursue Technical and Medical education in their Mother Tongue.

He said that this day is important as students will not only receive instructions in Technical and Medical education in their Mother Tongue but also will be able to conduct research in their own language.

Praising the MP government on the issue, Shah said “MP is the first state to implement PM Modi’s New Education policy and is implementing it in a very good way.

