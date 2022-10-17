Row over hijab rocks Bihar college 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A section of girl students in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur was reportedly asked to take off the ‘hijab’ (headscarf) before being allowed to enter the examination hall on Sunday. The incident took place at Mahanth Darshan Das Mahila College in Muzaffarpurwhen girl students had gone to appear for an intermediate internal examination. The girls accused a teacher Ravi Bhushan of pressurizing them to take off their ‘hijab at the main entrance of the college. The teacher allegedly told the girls that they were carrying electronic devices with them to rig the examination. Apparently irked over the teacher’s remark, the examinees created a scene and called their guardians. The college authorities had to seek the help of the police to bring the situation under control. The girls alleged that they were called ‘traitors’ and ‘Pakistanis’ by the teacher.