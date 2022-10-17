Home Nation

SC to examine plea challenging two HC orders that minor Muslim girl can marry person of choice

The top court said it will examine the issue and posted the matter for hearing on November 7.

Published: 17th October 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 03:07 PM

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order that a minor Muslim girl can marry a person of her choice.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka issued notice and appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as amicus curiae in the matter to assist the court.

"This matter needs to be considered," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NCPCR, submitted that this is a "serious issue" and sought a stay of the observations in the judgment.

The top court said it will examine the issue and posted the matter for hearing on November 7.

The single-judge bench of high court on June 13 had passed the order on a plea by a Pathankot-based Muslim couple who had approached the court for protection.

The high court had said the issue for consideration in the case was not with regard to the validity of the marriage but to address the apprehension raised by the petitioners of danger to their life and liberty.

It had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Pathankot, to decide the representation of the petitioners and take necessary action as per law.

"The court cannot shut its eyes to the fact that the apprehension of the petitioners needs to be addressed. Merely because the petitioners have got married against the wishes of their family members, they cannot possibly be deprived of the fundamental rights as envisaged in the Constitution of India," the high court had said.

