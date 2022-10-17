Tuition teacher gang-raped in UP, one arrested 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An 18-year-old tuition teacher was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and a passenger here, police said on Monday.

Police said they have arrested a man and suspended a police officer for laxity in duty.

According to the police, the woman on Saturday had taken an auto-rickshaw home after giving classes near Kathauta crossing area.

The woman said that apart from the driver, another passenger was sitting in the auto and they allegedly raped her, the said.

The accused passenger has been identified as Akash Tiwari (21), Deputy Commissioner of Police Prachi Singh said, adding efforts are on to nab the driver.

The incharge of the police outpost Husarhiya Hussain Abbas was suspended on Monday, she said.

Station House Officer (Vibhuti Khand) Ram Singh said a case was registered against the accused on Sunday and the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

