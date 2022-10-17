uttarakhand: Decks cleared for Kedarnath ropeway

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The way for the much-awaited Kedarnath ropeway has been cleared. The project has been approved by the National Board for wildlife. The project will cost Rs 1,000 crore. The number of tourists in the state is expected to increase once the construction of the ropeway is completed, which will also give a big boost to religious tourism.

Speaking about the project to be built under the ‘Parvatmala Project’, R K Sudhanshu, principal secretary, forest and PWD department, told this newspaper, “The National Board for Wildlife has approved the construction of the ropeway in the Kedarnath sanctuary area”.

“The board has also given the green signal to Kedarnath’s foot trek and Hemkund Sahib ropeway project. These projects will be constructed under the ‘Parvatmala Project’ of the central government. A total of 26 hectares will be acquired in this project”, added Sudhanshu. After the construction of the ropeway to Kedarnath, the journey from Sonprayag to Kedarnath will be completed in just 30 minutes.

The ropeway will have the capacity to carry 5,000 passengers per hour. The National Board for Wildlife has also approved the construction of a 5.5-km walkway track from Rambara to Garudchatti. This route was completely damaged in the 2013 disaster.

Also, the Hemkund Sahib ropeway has also been approved as it does not fall within the periphery of the Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib Century area, so the project has automatically got the green signal.

Expressing satisfaction over the decision of the National Board for Wildlife, minister Ajayendra Ajay, chairman of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee, said, “The ropeway would be an accessible medium for lakhs of pilgrims who cannot afford helicopters or other expensive means.”

