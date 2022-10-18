Andheri East byelections: Cold war in Maharashtra, BJP withdraw its candidate 

Home Nation

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, speaking to the media, said that the withdrawal of Murji Patel's candidature decision was taken at the senior level.

Published: 18th October 2022

BJP leader Ashish Shelar

BJP leader Ashish Shelar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The cold war in BJP out on Monday after the BJP’s abrupt declarations of withdrawing its candidate Murji Patel against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rutuja Latke in Andheri East byelections.

According to the sources, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar was firm and determined to fight the Andheri East by-elections to energize the party cadre and get a major victory. But senior leaders including deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis were against it owing to the possibility of loss ahead of the BMC elections.

“Shelar was the first person to announce the candidature of Mulji Patel on his social media even before the decision of the BJP’s parliamentary board. He was confident to win, the reason in previous assembly elections, Muji Patel had bagged 42,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now, on BJP’s support and symbol, there were chances of giving a good fight to Rutuja Latke. On other hand, Thackeray factions had old party names and no traditional symbols also,” said the source requesting anonymity.

He added, "Shelar told his leaders that they should fight by-elections irrespective of the result, but BJP leaders refused to accept his argument saying this Andheri East result will have larger repercussions on the alliance and stability of the three-month-old government as well. Therefore, giving up one MLA is not big when there is a larger goal in hand."

ALSO READ | Relief to Uddhav: HC steps in, paves way for candidate to contest bypoll

"The loss in Andheri East would have given a major message that BJP was not ready to accept. Therefore, Shelar’s decision was overruled at the eleventh hour by senior BJP leaders by withdrawing its candidate. BJP can afford a few days of negative battle, but not prolonged battles that would have damaged the party image badly," he further added.

Sources said that on Sunday late at night the meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar took place at Meghadot bungalow of Fadnavis, then later on Monday, Maharashtra BJP in-charge TC Ravi had a meeting with Ashish Shelar where the final decision of withdrawing candidate was taken.

Later, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule made the withdrawal announcement in Nagpur.

Ashish Shelar, speaking to the media, said that the withdrawal of Murji Patel's candidature decision was taken at the senior level. The party workers and cadre should remain charged for the BMC elections, he added.

