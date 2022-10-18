Home Nation

Assam: Police fire in air to disperse mob protesting death of newly married woman 

The woman's family claimed that she had complained about harassment by her in-laws a fortnight ago.

Published: 18th October 2022

By PTI

TINSUKIA, (Assam): Police fired in the air to disperse a mob who gathered to protest the death of a newly married woman in Tinsukia district of Assam, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, the 24-year-old woman was found dead at Aizawl in Mizoram last week, where she was staying with her husband, engaged with the Assam Rifles.

"The deceased has been identified as Soniya Chetry, a native of Nau Mile, Udaypur under Lekhapani Police Station.

She married about three months ago and recently moved to Aizawl with her husband getting posted there," the officer said.

The woman's family claimed that she had complained about harassment by her in-laws a fortnight ago.

On October 13, when the parents tried to call her, her phone was not reachable.

"Later, they were informed that she ended her life by hanging. The family is alleging that she was tortured by her in-laws, leading her to take the extreme step," he said.

The Assam Police has registered a case and is awaiting the post-mortem report for further action, he said.

Angry villagers, meanwhile, attacked the house of her husband, when the woman's body was brought to her native village for the last rites, the officer said.

"The police personnel tried to pacify the mob, but they did not listen. Police had no option but to fire a few rounds in the air to disperse the mob," he said.

The situation is tense but under control, the officer added.

