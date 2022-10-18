Home Nation

CBI questions TMC leader Debraj Chakraborty in BJP activist's murder

Published: 18th October 2022 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Tuesday questioned TMC leader Debraj Chakraborty in connection with the murder of a BJP activist that happened after last year's assembly elections, an officer said.

Chakraborty, a councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and the husband of TMC MLA Aditi Munshi, was questioned in the murder case of Prasenjit Das.

Das's body was found hanging outside his residence in Baguiati in North 24 Parganas on May 23 last year.

Chakraborty was not named in the FIR, but the CBI found his alleged involvement in the case during the investigation and so questioned him, the officer said.

He was questioned for around two hours at the CBI office at CGO Complex in Bidhannagar.

Chakraborty, the president of Trinamool Youth Congress' Dum Dum and Barrackpore units, said he will be cooperating with the CBI in the investigation.

On the Calcutta High Court's orders to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal, the CBI has registered a case of abetment to suicide against nine people, including two staffers of the Baguiati police station, as complained by the victim's mother to a magistrate, officials said.

Das's mother had filed a case before the Barasat magistrate, alleging that her complaint about her son's murder was not registered by the Baguiati police station.

She alleged that officials had forcefully taken away her son's body, conducted post-mortem without consent and later cremated it.

The CBI has named Prasad Maity, Manotosh Biswas, Bapi Golder, Anitesh Mondal, Dipankar Singha, Bishnu Das, Biswajit Das, and Baguiati police station officials Pallab Majhi and Sampa Chakraborty as accused in the FIR.

