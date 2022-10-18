Home Nation

DefExpo 2022 will showcase India’s manufacturing prowess, says Rajnath

Besides, there will be a participation of 1340 companies and even 10 Indian states and Union territories have set up their pavilions at the exhibition venue.

Published: 18th October 2022 07:47 AM

DefExpo 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the curtainraiser event for the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar. (Photo | Express)

By Mayank Singh and Dilip Singh Kashatriya
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: The 12th edition of the defence exhibition DefExpo 2022 being held between October 18-22 will be the biggest ever said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday in Gandhinagar while speaking at a pre-inaugural curtain-raiser event for the exhibition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the exhibition on Wednesday.
As per information shared by the Ministry of Defence, participants from 75 countries, including 33 Defence Ministers, will be attending the exhibition. Besides, there will be the participation of 1340 companies and even 10 Indian states and Union territories have set up their pavilions at the exhibition venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “We are swiftly moving towards becoming the pioneers in design, development and manufacturing at a global level. We are witnessing a transformational journey from being the largest defence importer to a net exporter. This DefExpo will further accelerate the pace of this journey.” 

