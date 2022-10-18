Former Infosys President Ravi Kumar joins Cognizant

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Infosys President Ravi Kumar, who recently quit the firm after serving as its president for 6 years, will be joining as the President for Cognizant Americas on January 16, 2023.

Cognizant Americas accounts for over 70 per cent of its total annual revenues.

In an internal mail to employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphires said, “Ravi will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational performance of our business in the US, Latin America and Canada, including our industry teams, the Americas Consulting organisation, and the global Large Deals team.”

Kumar will also serve as a close partner to Cognizant's CEO. Based in New York, he will also join the executive committee (EC) of the company. He has over 20 years of experience in the consulting, process and technology transformation space. Kumar, who is a member of several boards, is expected to drive large transformational programmes for Cognizant.

Cognizant also announced the appointment of Prasad Sankaran as the new head of the Software & Platform Engineering practice area, effective November 1, 2022. He joins Cognizant from Bain & Company, where he was a senior vice president and leader in the firm’s Enterprise Technology global practice.

Sankaran previously spent 25 years at Accenture with his final role as senior managing director. The company, which follows the calendar year, reported USD 4.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter that ended in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Surya Gummadi, who was serving as interim leader of Cognizant Americas, will return to lead its USD 5 billion Health Sciences business.

BENGALURU: Former Infosys President Ravi Kumar, who recently quit the firm after serving as its president for 6 years, will be joining as the President for Cognizant Americas on January 16, 2023. Cognizant Americas accounts for over 70 per cent of its total annual revenues. In an internal mail to employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphires said, “Ravi will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational performance of our business in the US, Latin America and Canada, including our industry teams, the Americas Consulting organisation, and the global Large Deals team.” Kumar will also serve as a close partner to Cognizant's CEO. Based in New York, he will also join the executive committee (EC) of the company. He has over 20 years of experience in the consulting, process and technology transformation space. Kumar, who is a member of several boards, is expected to drive large transformational programmes for Cognizant. Cognizant also announced the appointment of Prasad Sankaran as the new head of the Software & Platform Engineering practice area, effective November 1, 2022. He joins Cognizant from Bain & Company, where he was a senior vice president and leader in the firm’s Enterprise Technology global practice. Sankaran previously spent 25 years at Accenture with his final role as senior managing director. The company, which follows the calendar year, reported USD 4.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter that ended in June 2022. Meanwhile, Surya Gummadi, who was serving as interim leader of Cognizant Americas, will return to lead its USD 5 billion Health Sciences business.