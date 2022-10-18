Gehlot barb at ‘young, impatient’ Pilot, says experience matters

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: At the centre of many controversies within Congress, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has not had enough of them. On Monday he chose his familiar forte of indirectness to target Sachin Pliot, the “on-off” critic of the CM who once revolted against the CM but returned without surrender.

In an interaction with the media after voting in the polls for the party’s top post for which he was projected as the top claimant initially, Gehlot first generalized his comment and then sought to sharpen it into an attack. “Many leaders who acquired top posts and were even made Central ministers later revolted against the party because they were never trained rigorously,” started off Gehlot. He mentioned Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Jitin Prasada who have switched their loyalties to the BJP. “Such impatient young leaders are creating crises in the country politics.”

The CM said the youth might have the strength to work hard, but “there can’t be a substitute for experience.” Ergo, his advice to young leaders: “Be patient; your time will come when Congress will have good days.” What he meant was that his detractors were being over-ambitious. He said old-timers might be struggling for 40 years in politics, yet they had the power “to strengthen Congress.”

Though Sachin Pilot did not offer a direct reply to Gehlot, he too took refuge in veiled phrases, clearly implying that though Gehlot had become the Chief Minister for the third time, not once had he been able to get the government re-elected.

Speaking in Delhi, Pilot said every time the Congress formed the government, “we have lost the next election.” For the sake of effect, Pilot said the party has taken a pledge to repeat its performance in the Assembly polls due next year.



