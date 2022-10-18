Home Nation

Gehlot barb at ‘young, impatient’ Pilot, says experience matters

At the centre of many controversies within Congress, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has not had enough of them.

Published: 18th October 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

AshokGehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  At the centre of many controversies within Congress, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has not had enough of them. On Monday he chose his familiar forte of indirectness to target Sachin Pliot, the “on-off” critic of the CM who once revolted against the CM but returned without surrender.

In an interaction with the media after voting in the polls for the party’s top post for which he was projected as the top claimant initially, Gehlot first generalized his comment and then sought to sharpen it into an attack. “Many leaders who acquired top posts and were even made Central ministers later revolted against the party because they were never trained rigorously,” started off Gehlot. He mentioned Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Jitin Prasada who have switched their loyalties to the BJP. “Such impatient young leaders are creating crises in the country politics.”

The CM said the youth might have the strength to work hard, but “there can’t be a substitute for experience.” Ergo, his advice to young leaders: “Be patient; your time will come when Congress will have good days.” What he meant was that his detractors were being over-ambitious. He said old-timers might be struggling for 40 years in politics, yet they had the power “to strengthen Congress.”

Though Sachin Pilot did not offer a direct reply to Gehlot, he too took refuge in veiled phrases, clearly implying that though Gehlot had become the Chief Minister for the third time, not once had he been able to get the government re-elected.

Speaking in Delhi, Pilot said every time the Congress formed the government, “we have lost the next election.” For the sake of effect, Pilot said the party has taken a pledge to repeat its performance in the Assembly polls due next year.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pliot
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp