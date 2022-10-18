Home Nation

Gyanvapi row: HC to hear Anjuman’s plea tomorrow

Published: 18th October 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 07:43 AM

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Allahabad High Court will hear the revision petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia
 Masajid (AIM) challenging the Varanasi district court order that rejected its plea against the maintainability of Hindi plaintiffs’ petition seeking daily worship of Goddess on mosque premises, on Wednesday, October 19. 

Initially, AIM had moved a plea under Order 7 Rule 11 of CPC in the lower court to contest the maintainability of the plea of Hindu plaintiffs under the Places of Worship Act -1991. On September 12, this year, the Varanasi district Court judge Dr AK Vishvesha dismissed the AIM plea claiming that the suit of the Hindu plaintiffs was not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act of 1991, The Waqf Act 1995 and the UP Shree Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983. 

The Gyanvapi mosque management Committee had moved a revision plea against the lower court order in Allahabad High Court. On Monday, a single judge bench of Justice JJ Munir, observed that the scope of the plea filed by  AIM under Order 7 Rule 11 was limited. He posted the matter for the next hearing on Wednesday, October 19.

