Indian Army to buy 363 high & medium altitude drones

As per the plan, the Indian Army is looking for 163 drones to be operable at the high altitude while remaining 200 for medium altitude with accessories. 

Published: 18th October 2022

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen the logistics capabilities in high-altitude areas, the Indian Army has floated a Request For Proposal (RFP) to procure drones through the emergency procurement route through fast track procedure. As per the plan, the Indian Army is looking for 163 drones to be operable at the high altitude while the remaining 200 at medium altitudes with accessories. 

The Ministry of Defence intends to procure quantity 163 Logistic Drones (High Altitude) and 200 Logistic Drones (Medium Altitude) along with Accessories under Buy (Indian) category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective Bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs. As per the defence ministry, the mandate is to have 60% indigenous content.

The ministry also said that the end user of the equipment will be the Indian Armed Forces and the logistics drones for high-altitude areas will be used at mountain deployments both in the east for China and northwest for Pakistan.

