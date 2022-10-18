Home Nation

Indian Army to get high and medium-altitude logistics drones

The drones should consist of one audiovisual per system, one MPGCS, one colour day video camera, a Monochromatic night Thermal Sensor, a container for carriage of stores and one set of a spare battery

Published: 18th October 2022 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen the logistics capabilities in high-altitude areas the Indian Army has floated a Request For Proposal (RFP) to procure drones through the emergency procurement route through fast track procedure. As per the plan, the Indian Army is looking for 163 drones to be operable at the high altitude while the remaining 200 at medium altitudes with accessories. 

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), intends to procure quantity 163 Logistic Drones (High Altitude) and 200 Logistic Drones (Medium Altitude) along with Accessories under Buy (Indian) category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective Bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs.

As per the Defence Ministry, the mandate is to have 60 per cent indigenous content.

The responses have been sought from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) or Authorised Vendors or Government Sponsored Export Agencies (applicable in the case of countries where domestic laws do not permit direct export by OEM) subject to the condition that in cases where the same equipment is offered by more than one of the aforementioned parties, preference would be given to the OEM.

As per the brief, the drones should be compatible with Defence Series Map and Shape file format with a mission range of not less than 10 km. Also, 163 drones with an operational altitude of not less than 4000m AMSL (Approx 13,000ft) and 200 drones should be compatible to operate from 3000m AGL (Approx 9800ft).

The drones should consist of one audiovisual per system, one MPGCS, one colour day video camera, a Monochromatic night Thermal Sensor, a container for carriage of stores and one set of a spare battery.

Weight of the drones should not be more than 100 Kg (+10%) but suitable to withstand high altitude strong wind currents/ gusts.

The endurance of both the drones should be minimum of 40 minutes with a payload capacity of about 15 Kg for High Altitude drone and not less than 20kg for the medium altitude drone. In medium altitude, the operational altitude should be 3000m AMSL and 1000m AGL (above ground level).

The drones will have multiple use including ferrying ammunition, food, fuel and even medicines, said a source.

“This RFP is being issued with no financial commitment; and the Ministry of Defence reserves the right to withdraw the RFP and change or vary any part thereof or foreclose the procurement case at any stage,” the RFP reads. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Drone
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp