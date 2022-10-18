Indian Army to get high and medium-altitude logistics drones

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen the logistics capabilities in high-altitude areas the Indian Army has floated a Request For Proposal (RFP) to procure drones through the emergency procurement route through fast track procedure. As per the plan, the Indian Army is looking for 163 drones to be operable at the high altitude while the remaining 200 at medium altitudes with accessories.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), intends to procure quantity 163 Logistic Drones (High Altitude) and 200 Logistic Drones (Medium Altitude) along with Accessories under Buy (Indian) category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective Bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs.

As per the Defence Ministry, the mandate is to have 60 per cent indigenous content.

The responses have been sought from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) or Authorised Vendors or Government Sponsored Export Agencies (applicable in the case of countries where domestic laws do not permit direct export by OEM) subject to the condition that in cases where the same equipment is offered by more than one of the aforementioned parties, preference would be given to the OEM.

As per the brief, the drones should be compatible with Defence Series Map and Shape file format with a mission range of not less than 10 km. Also, 163 drones with an operational altitude of not less than 4000m AMSL (Approx 13,000ft) and 200 drones should be compatible to operate from 3000m AGL (Approx 9800ft).

The drones should consist of one audiovisual per system, one MPGCS, one colour day video camera, a Monochromatic night Thermal Sensor, a container for carriage of stores and one set of a spare battery.

Weight of the drones should not be more than 100 Kg (+10%) but suitable to withstand high altitude strong wind currents/ gusts.

The endurance of both the drones should be minimum of 40 minutes with a payload capacity of about 15 Kg for High Altitude drone and not less than 20kg for the medium altitude drone. In medium altitude, the operational altitude should be 3000m AMSL and 1000m AGL (above ground level).

The drones will have multiple use including ferrying ammunition, food, fuel and even medicines, said a source.

“This RFP is being issued with no financial commitment; and the Ministry of Defence reserves the right to withdraw the RFP and change or vary any part thereof or foreclose the procurement case at any stage,” the RFP reads.

